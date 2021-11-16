This Is the County in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 114,010 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,522 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Little Rock metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lonoke County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,064 infections in Lonoke County, or 16,708 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Lonoke County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Little Rock area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 244 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lonoke County, compared to 223 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Lonoke County, AR
|16,708
|12,064
|244
|176
|2
|Faulkner County, AR
|16,093
|19,700
|184
|225
|3
|Grant County, AR
|15,957
|2,886
|276
|50
|4
|Saline County, AR
|15,804
|18,650
|208
|246
|5
|Pulaski County, AR
|15,039
|59,171
|234
|919
|6
|Perry County, AR
|14,910
|1,539
|213
|22
