This Is the County in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 17,482 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,928 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New Bern, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jones County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,369 infections in Jones County, or 14,121 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jones County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the New Bern area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 351 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jones County, compared to 173 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

