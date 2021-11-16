ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0y80R00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 132,061 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,918 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baton Rouge is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,500 infections in East Feliciana Parish, or 23,078 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does East Feliciana Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baton Rouge area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 744 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in East Feliciana Parish, compared to 274 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 East Feliciana Parish, LA 23,078 4,500 744 145
2 Ascension Parish, LA 18,057 21,881 201 243
3 Livingston Parish, LA 17,821 24,613 275 380
4 Pointe Coupee Parish, LA 17,745 3,932 375 83
5 Iberville Parish, LA 17,742 5,847 379 125
6 West Baton Rouge Parish, LA 17,026 4,403 298 77
7 East Baton Rouge Parish, LA 14,436 64,109 263 1,166
8 St. Helena Parish, LA 12,141 1,264 173 18
9 West Feliciana Parish, LA 9,833 1,512 260 40

