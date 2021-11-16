This Is the Parish in the Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Baton Rouge metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 132,061 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,918 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Baton Rouge is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Baton Rouge metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, East Feliciana Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,500 infections in East Feliciana Parish, or 23,078 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does East Feliciana Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Baton Rouge area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 744 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in East Feliciana Parish, compared to 274 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Baton Rouge metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|East Feliciana Parish, LA
|23,078
|4,500
|744
|145
|2
|Ascension Parish, LA
|18,057
|21,881
|201
|243
|3
|Livingston Parish, LA
|17,821
|24,613
|275
|380
|4
|Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
|17,745
|3,932
|375
|83
|5
|Iberville Parish, LA
|17,742
|5,847
|379
|125
|6
|West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
|17,026
|4,403
|298
|77
|7
|East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
|14,436
|64,109
|263
|1,166
|8
|St. Helena Parish, LA
|12,141
|1,264
|173
|18
|9
|West Feliciana Parish, LA
|9,833
|1,512
|260
|40
