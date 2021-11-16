ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

This Is the County in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0y77i00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 15,337 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,789 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cape Girardeau is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Cape Girardeau County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,771 infections in Cape Girardeau County, or 16,305 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Cape Girardeau County than they are across all of the Cape Girardeau area, however. There have been a total of 208 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Cape Girardeau County, in line with 202 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cape Girardeau metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Cape Girardeau County, MO 16,305 12,771 208 163
2 Bollinger County, MO 14,608 1,794 163 20
3 Alexander County, IL 11,819 772 199 13

