This Is the County in the Jefferson City, MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Jefferson City metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 25,664 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,978 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jefferson City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Jefferson City metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Cole County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,212 infections in Cole County, or 17,217 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Cole County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jefferson City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 225 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Cole County, compared to 204 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jefferson City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Cole County, MO
|17,217
|13,212
|225
|173
|2
|Callaway County, MO
|16,989
|7,618
|161
|72
|3
|Moniteau County, MO
|16,487
|2,631
|251
|40
|4
|Osage County, MO
|16,176
|2,203
|169
|23
