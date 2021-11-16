This Is the County in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 20,289 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,196 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Owensboro is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Daviess County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 17,363 infections in Daviess County, or 17,374 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Daviess County than they are across all of the Owensboro area, however. There have been a total of 272 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Daviess County, in line with 280 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Owensboro metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Daviess County, KY
|17,374
|17,363
|272
|272
|2
|Hancock County, KY
|16,263
|1,418
|206
|18
|3
|McLean County, KY
|16,161
|1,508
|429
|40
