Drinks maker Diageo forecasts 5%-7% sales growth for fiscal 2023-25

By Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) – Diageo expects organic sales growth to be between 5% and 7% for fiscal 2023-2025, compared with the 4% to 6% growth during 2017-2019,...

MarketWatch

Pure Storage stock heads to record after Q3 earnings, raised outlook

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. rallied 10% in the extended session Tuesday and headed to a record after the tech company reported fiscal third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations and raised its outlook, saying rising customer demand fueled its performance. Pure Storage said it lost $29 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 22 cents a share, beating expectations of 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $563 million and above FactSet consensus for $531 million. The company raised its fiscal-year 2022 revenue outlook to $2.1 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day down 0.7%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diageo#Net Sales#Productivity#Growth Management#Reuters
ShareCast

Barclays says Diageo's new forecasts underestimate its potential

In turn, they also raised their target price for the shares from 4,440.0pp to 4,700.0p, while keeping their recommendation for the stock at 'overweight'. Earlier in the same week, the drinks giant had held its Capital Markets Day, where it upgraded its guidance for organic sales growth for fiscal years 2023-25 to a range of 6.0-9.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Diageo lifts medium-term sales, profits growth targets

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky said it now expected organic net sales growth in a range of 5% - 7% and organic operating profit growth in a range of 6% - 9% for fiscal 23 to fiscal 25. This compared with sales growth of 4% - 6% in fiscal 2017-19.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WWD

Mytheresa Notches Double-digit Sales, Profit Growth in First Fiscal Quarter

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — An uptick in the number of high-spending customers, and strong growth worldwide, boosted the top and bottom lines at Mytheresa in the first quarter of its 2021-22 fiscal year. The Munich-based e-tailer said gross merchandise value rose 29.7 percent to 163.9 million euros in the three months to Sept. 30, while net sales were up 24.9 percent to 157.8 million euros. Adjusted net income rose 52 percent to 8.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA was up 35 percent to 14 million euros.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFHNine Places To...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thedallasnews.net

Tempeh Market Sales Projections Forecast Positive Growth Through 2026

The demand for meat analogs which taste and appear exactly like meat is preferential amongst consumers who have aggressively reduced meat consumption in their diets. Almost 16% of the global population consumes soybean, while many are also focusing on habituating the consumption of mostly plant-based foods. Over the last few years, tofu manufacturers have increased their production by 10%. Besides, tofu is also the most similar analog for a meat substitute, and consequently, other soyfood products like tempeh are also gaining popularity. Soy food products like tempeh and tofu also offer an economic benefit, right from the agricultural to the commercial class. Tempeh meets at the nexus of many converging trends, such as the demand for ethically sourced food, traditional food, probiotic, and savory food. Asia Pacific is the leading market in terms of probiotic product launches, mainly driven by countries such as China, South Korea, and Australia. The tempeh market is also expected to witness a concomitant growth due to the aggressive growth of its sister segment – fermented vegan drinks.
AGRICULTURE
clarkcountyblog.com

Medical Footwear Market Size, Sales, Revenue, Growth by Manufacturer, Regions, Types and Application Forecasts to 2028

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Medical Footwear Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Medical Footwear Market growth, precise estimation of the Medical Footwear Market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Premium Alcoholic Beverage Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi, United Spirits

The Latest survey report on Premium Alcoholic Beverage Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Premium Alcoholic Beverage segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Bacardi, Gruppo Campari, United Spirits, The Brown-Forman Corporation, HiteJinro, William Grant & Sons, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Beam Suntory, Thai Beverage & The Edrington Group.
DRINKS
Sourcing Journal

Guess Forecasts Fourth Quarter, Full-Year Revenue Decline

Guess Inc. said it expect revenues in the fourth quarter to be down mid-single digits versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Nasdaq leads losses as tech weakness dents Wall Street

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq lagged its Wall Street peers on Tuesday as rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, while gains in banks and energy helped limit losses in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones. The S&P tech subindex sank 1.2% as rising yields dented appeal of the...
STOCKS
AFP

Not quite $1: US chain Dollar Tree announces price hike

Inflation has come for Dollar Tree, which for decades lured American shoppers with promises of items costing just a buck, but which said Tuesday it must now raise those prices to $1.25. "The company believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers," the company said in an earnings announcement. "This decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions." The company plans to complete the 25 percent price hike by next April, amid a wave of inflation that saw US consumer prices jump last month by their highest level in more than three decades.
BUSINESS
