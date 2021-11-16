This Is the County in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 35,741 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,762 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Johnson City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Carter County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,620 infections in Carter County, or 18,833 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Carter County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Johnson City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 392 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Carter County, compared to 306 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Johnson City metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Carter County, TN
|18,833
|10,620
|392
|221
|2
|Unicoi County, TN
|17,868
|3,177
|366
|65
|3
|Washington County, TN
|17,271
|21,944
|260
|330
Comments / 0