Lizzo, Oprah Are Bestfriends And Twitter Users Are Jealous! [VIDEO]

By Mike Stevenson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS recently aired Adele's special concert titled "Adele: One Night Only," in which she performed her classics and some of her new tracks from her upcoming album "30." Among the crowd were Oprah, who interviewed the singer as part of the TV special, and Lizzo. The "Oprah Winfrey Show"...

