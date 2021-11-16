Lizzo, Oprah Are Bestfriends And Twitter Users Are Jealous! [VIDEO]

Adele's One Night Only special aired in the US on Sunday night (14 November) and like any two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, there was a lot to unpack. It's no secret that it's been one hell of a year for the pop star, with the loss of her father - who passed away from bowel cancer in May - her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in March, and the constant comments about her weight loss, not to mention her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. In a TV concert for CBS filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and was attended by celebrity friends including Drake, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy and Seth Rogen, Adele opened up about all of the above as she sat down with Oprah ahead of the release of her highly anticipated new album, 30, which drops this Friday 19th November - yes, we're counting down the seconds!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 3 DAYS AGO