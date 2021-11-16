ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Mr. Kipling maker ramps up supply chain spend ahead of Christmas

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) -Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Cadbury cakes, plans to spend most of its earnings from the first half of the year on its supply chain, with the UK battling a shortage of food items as it comes out of the pandemic. The company, which traces...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Booking to buy Swedish travel agency Etraveli for $1.83 billion

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) on Tuesday said it would acquire Sweden-based Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion), its second major deal this month. Etraveli, currently owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, offers search, book and fulfillment services of...
TRAVEL
Shore News Network

Dell’s quarterly profit more than quadruples on strong PC demand

(Reuters) – Laptop maker Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday profit surged more than four-fold in the third quarter, as demand for its personal computers and servers was boosted by businesses increasingly adopting hybrid work models. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting in-person activity across many industries, millions of consumers have...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Peters
Reuters

Not a dollar anymore: Most Dollar Tree products to get pricier

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) will start selling most products for $1.25 at all its eponymous stores, in an effort to offset the impact of spiraling freight costs and other pandemic-driven challenges. The retailer said on Tuesday the new price point, which will be fully rolled out...
RETAIL
AFP

Not quite $1: US chain Dollar Tree announces price hike

Inflation has come for Dollar Tree, which for decades lured American shoppers with promises of items costing just a buck, but which said Tuesday it must now raise those prices to $1.25. "The company believes this is the appropriate time to shift away from the constraints of the $1.00 price point in order to continue offering extreme value to customers," the company said in an earnings announcement. "This decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term or transitory market conditions." The company plans to complete the 25 percent price hike by next April, amid a wave of inflation that saw US consumer prices jump last month by their highest level in more than three decades.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Dollar Tree Breaks the Buck With Expanded $1.25 Pricing Policy

It doesn't exactly roll off the tongue: “the $1.25 store.”. But such is fate in the trenches of discount retailing these days, where the worst inflation in 30 years — coupled with increased shipping and wage costs as well as supply constraints that have sharply reduced inventory — calls for drastic action.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Foods#Christmas#Supply Chains#Food Drink#Reuters#Mr Kipling#Cadbury#The European Union#Group
progressivegrocer.com

Dollar Tree to Expand Consumables Assortment

Dollar Tree's new higher price point of $1.25 on most items will allow the retailer to expand its consumables assortment. In a third quarter earnings call with analysts, CEO Michael A. Witynski said the company will be "reintroducing many customer favorites and key traffic-driving domestic and consumable products that Dollar Tree had previously discontinued due to the constraints of a $1 price point."
RETAIL
Dealerscope

When Will the Supply Chain Slowdown End?

From nearly every retailer’s perspective, the most important story of the past two years has certainly been the ongoing supply chain disruptions wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. First it was paper products, wheat, masks, and sanitizer. But even though there is now ample supply of those products, the availability of parts and delayed deliveries of products has expanded, almost in waves, since at least the early months of 2021. It has affected nearly all industries, not least consumer electronics and appliances, including TVs, smartphones, e-bikes, refrigerators, laptops, and cars, to name just a few. Volatile costs and unpredictable wait times have created one hurdle after the next for the entire supply chain, from factories and manufacturers to retailers and consumers.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC News

One-on-one with Walmart U.S. CEO amid supply chain crisis

With only days before Black Friday and the holiday season kicking into high gear, NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle speaks with Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner about how the company is preparing to meet demand. In addition to chartering their own ships to bring in goods from overseas, Walmart says it sourced about two-thirds of what it’s selling from U.S. businesses.Nov. 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
TravelDailyNews.com

Staffing crisis and supply chain issues keeping hospitality professionals awake at night ahead of most critical Christmas ever

As the festive season edges ever closer, the next six weeks have never been more important to the hospitality sector as it looks to maximise on the most business-critical Christmas ever. Ordamo, leading digital order and pay technology provider, has surveyed the sector to gauge the impact of the sizeable challenges currently facing the industry.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Walmart bypasses supply chain to stock shelves for Christmas season

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a surprisingly strong quarter, Walmart has raised its 2021 financial projections. The company has also reported that it has rerouted goods to less congested ports and chartered its own vessels, announcing on November 16 that its inventory levels actually rose 11.5 percent from the same period last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

'Massive ramp' for builders, but supply chain drives home challenges

Memphis-based builder Meridian Premier Homes is constructing new homes at its Mallard Park development in Walls, Mississippi. The company, like many others, is dealing with supply chain and labor supply issues as it tries to develop properties. It is mostly struggling with lumber, windows, and concrete. “One of the key...
WALLS, MS
wgnradio.com

Are supply chain disruptions causing a Christmas tree shortage?

Joe Kane, Treetime Christmas Creations owner, joins Anna to talk about how supply chain constraints are causing a shortage of both real and artificial Christmas trees. Fortunately, Treetime still has plenty of product, but act fast before they sell out for the season!
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy