Planemakers eye further deals at Dubai Airshow

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
DUBAI (Reuters) -Global aerospace firms at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday sought to build on signs of a tentative recovery from a global pandemic that has shattered the industry’s profits, while talking up efforts to address concerns over climate change. After major orders for narrowbody jets and a new...

Related
simpleflying.com

Airbus vs Boeing: Who Won The Dubai Airshow?

On Thursday, the sun set on the 2021 edition of the Dubai Airshow. While some aircraft orders are finalized at airshows, others are made in the months leading up to the show, with the signing saved for the big occasion when hundreds of journalists are already on site. There was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Airbus’s Luxe ACH160 Helicopter Has an Autopilot System That Can Take Over in Rapid Descent

You’ll forget the generous cabin space, low decibel levels and the spine-coddling comfort of the supple leather seats. You’ll definitely forget the 68 patents that helped transform helicopter design. Because even in the ACH160, the world’s most luxurious helicopter, niceties go out the window when you’re in free fall over the ocean, blue water rushing up to meet you. But in that moment, one of those 68 patents won’t forget you: The autopilot, in recovery mode, arrests the plummet, bringing the copter back to a stable flight. It’s a stunning show of technology for Airbus’s most advanced corporate helicopter, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

ATR Reflects On A Successful Dubai Airshow

Franco-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR has been talking about its recent success at the Dubai Airshow and the launch of the new Pratt & Whitney PW127XT engine. As the world’s number one regional aircraft manufacturer, ATR says it has once again set the pace with regional aviation. While at the recent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Dubai Airshow 2021 Show Highlights

Irkut MC-21 Aurus Sukhoi Business Jet. - Air Lease Corporation 111 Airbus (A220, A321neo, A321XLR, A330neo, launch of the A350F) - Jazeera Airways 28 (A320neo/A321neo) - Emirates SkyCargo 2 777F + 4 777-300ER to be converted to freighters by IAI. - Air Tanzania 2 737MAX, 1 767-300F and 1 787-8.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Birmingham Star

TOP 3 Russian aircraft @ Dubai Airshow 2021

Russia has made $1.3 billion in deals at the show and intends to steal the biggest deal of the century on the delivery of fifth-generation fighter jets from its competitors. Russia presented a huge number of new civil and military aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, at the Dubai Airshow 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Boeing Flies The 777X To Doha Following Dubai Airshow

The Boeing 777X made its public debut at the Dubai Airshow this week, attracting praise from numerous key members of the aviation community. After being on display at the home of Emirates, the largest customer of the widebody, with 115 units on order, it flew to Doha for Qatar Airways to admire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Ka-226T helicopter presented at the Dubai Airshow

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 59 seconds. The most advanced Ka-226T helicopter presented abroad for the first time at the Dubai Airshow 2021, received the latest avionics from the Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies of Rostec State Corporation. The equipment is designed for autonomous determination of the spatial position and altitude and speed parameters of the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Airshow: Airbus predicts huge demand for fuel-efficient aircraft

In the next 20 years, Airbus forecasts demand for air transport will progressively shift from fleet growth to the accelerated retirement of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft. The move will result in a need for some 39,000 new-build passenger and freighter aircraft, 15,250 of these for replacement. As a consequence, by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Airshow: Air Lease Corporation signs latest Airbus deal

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a letter of intent for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs with Airbus. The order, which will be finalised in the coming months, makes the Los Angeles-based ALC one of Airbus’ largest customers and the lessor with the biggest A220 order book.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Dubai Airshow News In Brief, Nov. 16

Boeing Renews Vows With Russian Titanium Supplier VSMPO-AVISMA. Boeing has extended its partnership with its biggest titanium supplier, Russian state-owned VSMPO-AVISMA, in a memorandum of understanding signed at the Dubai Airshow. The agreement promises to keep the companies working together “for many years to come.” The two companies have agreed: to increase utilization of Ural Boeing Manufacturing, their Russia-based joint venture established in 2007; to increase investment in research and development of new titanium alloys and technologies; and to look at possible new opportunities for VSMPO-AVISMA to provide more to the airframer than just supplying raw materials and forging. “Stable long-term relationships with Boeing enable VSMPO-AVISMA to focus on expanding our investment program and developing our production capacity,” CEO Dmitry Osipov says. Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal says the Russian company is "a reliable and valuable partner.” The Rostec-owned supplier has been working with Boeing for almost 25 years and supplies parts used on 737, 767, 787, 777 and 777X aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

In Review: What Happened On Day 2 Of The Dubai Airshow?

While the 2021 Dubai Airshow started slowly on Sunday, it quickly gathered pace on the second day. While there weren’t as many orders as the first day, the orders we had were interesting. The headline order came from ALC, who became the launch lessor of the Airbus A350 freighter. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Dubai Airshow Memo: Testing Times For Airlines

The buzz phrases are back at the Dubai Airshow; as travel restrictions lift and load factors start to look healthier, airlines and their IT suppliers are returning to talk about the “passenger experience”, “seamless travel” and the “digital journey.”. There was much talk about digitalization in general at the IATA...
LIFESTYLE
