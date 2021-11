MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Swiss are belatedly joining the SPAC party. Swiss bourse operator SIX on Tuesday approved brand new listing standards for special-purpose acquisition companies, shells created to target acquisitions. Such vehicles will be able to list in Switzerland from Dec. 6 read more , later than in rival European venues, which collectively saw $3.9 billion of proceeds by the end of May, says Deloitte. The U.S. SPAC boom, of course, is of a different magnitude. Proceeds reached nearly $100 billion by end-May, up from around $80 billion for the whole of 2020, although even there the pace has recently slackened.

