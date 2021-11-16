ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BOJ decides to review scheme to aid regional banks

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan will amend a scheme aimed at revitalising regional banks and review its rules in a move likely to avoid payouts to banks increasing excessively. “In order to ensure the appropriate conduct of the Special Deposit Facility to Enhance the Resilience of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
albuquerqueexpress.com

China, Africa boost trade cooperation despite COVID-19

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa have maintained robust economic and trade cooperation, despite COVID-19, as their bilateral trade has set a record high in the January-September period. Trade between China and Africa rose 38.2 percent year on year to 185.2 billion U.S. dollars in the January-September period,...
WORLD
pymnts

Philippines Central Bank Exploring Regional Payment Network

Philippine central bank Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is looking into creating a cross-border payment network across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, according to an ABS-CBN News report on Friday (Nov. 12). BSP already has an agreement with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to talk about allowing and regulating cross-border...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Dollar steady, euro recovers on better than expected data

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar index held near 16-month highs on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was picked for a second term, reinforcing market expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise in 2022. The euro bounced off 16-month lows, meanwhile, helped by better-than-expected business growth in the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#From Japan#Reuters#The Bank Of Japan
finextra.com

Recognise Bank selects ClearBank for access to UK payment schemes

Digital SME banking startup Recognise Bank is to use ClearBank for the provisioning of key account infrastructure and access to the UK’s payment schemes alongside Confirmation of Payee services. A subsidiary of City of London Group, Recognise Bank was given the green light by the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy