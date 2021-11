The months-long investigation by North Port police into the disappearances and deaths of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie allegedly cost more than $100,000 (£74,000) in overtime pay. A spokesperson for the North Port Police Department said on Monday that although it did not track how much it was spending on its investigations, the cost of paying overtime was over $100,000 (£74,000). North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told reporters that the $119,358 (£89,000) reflected more than 2,000 hours in overtime by North Port Police Department investigators.That was about 30 times more than in September 2020, when 105 hours...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO