When you think of the cities films tend to be set in, you might think of New York or Los Angeles first. Well, at least if you are American. Let’s broaden our horizons. There are also an abundance of English-language films set in London. The capital of the United Kingdom has been the locale for many movies, some of which have been hits “across the pond” in the United States as well. Be it a period piece or a modern affair, there are our 25 top movies set in London, at least partially.

WORLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO