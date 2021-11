I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick, and it might be happening. It is happening, just when?. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, and Toms River. Manahawkin is getting one on Rt. 72, YES, it's about time. I'm tired of waiting in line at the one in Brick. Everyone in NEW JERSEY is at the Chick-fil-A in Brick when I'm waiting in line. I've waited over an hour already. I know you've waited in line and thought the same thing, "Why isn't there another one."

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO