University Book Store: Mitch Albom’s ‘The Stranger in the Lifeboat’

DAVE HICKEY, THE INFLUENTIAL, PERSPICACIOUS, AND POLARIZING "Genius" grant–winning art critic whose books Air Guitar (1997) and The Invisible Dragon (1993) are classics of the genre, has died. He was 82. "His criticism blends high and low, often putting well-known works of art alongside musings on basketball and fast food," Alex Greenberger writes in ARTnews, noting that his work "often refuses to cater to the sensibilities of the art-world intelligentsia." In Texas Monthly, journalist Daniel Oppenheimer—whose Hickey biography was recently published (and reviewed in Art in America)—describes him as " eccentric and brilliant and cosmopolitan"; in the Los Angeles Times,...

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO