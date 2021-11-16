ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostbusters Afterlife: Bill Murray and Cast Reunite on Jimmy Fallon

Cover picture for the articleThe new Ghostbusters Afterlife is releasing on Monday. Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd gave an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to discuss the old duology and the new film. Together, they played the eponymous crew of parapsychologists in the original ’80s duology of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters...

Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
DoYouRemember?

Original ‘Ghostbusters’ Cast Reunites To Discuss The New Film

The original cast of Ghostbusters recently reunited! Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The trio had some fun reuniting and talking about the newest movie in the franchise called Ghostbusters: Afterlife. They first appeared in the film in 1984 with the late Harold Ramis.
gamerevolution.com

Is Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters Afterlife?

Is there a Ghostbusters Afterlife Sigourney Weaver cameo as a returning Dana Barrett? The latest Ghostbusters movie is finally out and it’s a proper continuation of the original movies, as last seen in 1989’s Ghostbusters 2 and in 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Videogame. There may be a Ghostbusters Afterlife Dana Barrett appearance as Weaver was even seen in the ending scene of the 2016 reboot. So is Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters Afterlife after all?
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Hints at the Return of Original Cast: 'Have You Missed Us?'

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is teasing the return of the original ghost-busting crew in the latest trailer for the film. Afterlife, which comes nearly 40 years after the original 1984 Ghostbusters film, picks up in a future where ghosts have returned to haunt humanity. In a new trailer for the movie released Monday, Paul Rudd, who plays a teacher named Mr. Grooberson, comes face-to-face with some of the iconic characters from the original movie.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
Marietta Daily Journal

Jason Reitman says directing original stars in new sequel ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was ‘like seeing the Beatles reunite’

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” director Jason Reitman answered the call. The filmmaker — son of original “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman — remembers being a wide-eyed 6-year-old on the set of the franchise’s first movie nearly four decades ago. Asked for years if he’d ever direct a sequel, the younger Reitman says he...
j-14.com

ExclusiveMcKenna Grace and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Stars on ‘Amazing’ Experience Working With OG Cast

Who you gonna call? McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast) and Celeste O’Connor (Lucky) are supernatural experts after their roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. “It’s not, like, a remake or a sequel,” McKenna, 15, tells J-14 exclusively about the movie, which premieres on Friday, November 19. “This movie is so special. It’s so heartfelt. And it’s emotional on a level that the other Ghostbusters — because it calls back to the other Ghostbusters, it’s so emotional. Whenever people watch it, they’ll understand.”
EW.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director and cast get gooey in EW's Around the Table chat

Things got very sweet when Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman recently sat down with cast members Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O'Connor, and Carrie Coon for the latest in EW's Around the Table series of chats. That was partly thanks to fact that the sextet were eating s'mores, a tip of the hat to the giant Stay Puft Marshallow Man who appeared in the first Ghostbusters film and returns, somewhat altered, in this just-released sequel. But the filmmaker and his stars also demonstrated a genuine affection for each other as they joshed about Wolfhard's lack of a driver's license or newcomer Kim's eerie calmness while playing the role of Podcast on this massive production.
AFP

'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
Popculture

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' Alum, Has Died

Former Saturday Night Live writer and cast member Peter Aykroyd has passed away, the TV show revealed this weekend. The new episode featured a tribute card to Aykroyd with a photo of him alongside the years of his birth and his death. He was 66, and details on his passing have still not been made public.
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
