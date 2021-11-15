Potential Offseason Target: Mark Canha

It’s obviously subjective, but there was perhaps no free agent on the market this winter more interesting than Justin Verlander. He’s a future Hall of Famer who was outstanding the last time we saw him in the majors, but that was a long time ago. He made just one start in 2020 before his season ended with injury, and he ultimately missed all of 2021 as well after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Despite missing all that time, the Houston Astros extended him a qualifying offer. Verlander would decline that offer, but only to up the salary a bit more. The veteran is still sticking in Houston, signing a one-year deal worth $25 million. He also has a player option for a second year at the same salary.
