Potential Offseason Target: Mark Canha

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox are coming off a season that went far better than most anyone could have expected, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. This team has some pretty clear needs if they are looking to take another step in 2022, which presumably they are. They need...

www.overthemonster.com

It’s safe to say the Boston Red Sox were the overachievers of the 2021 season. In a crowded AL East division, the Sox emerged as the best team of the bunch, and ended up making a run all the way to the ALCS before losing to the Houston Astros in six games. Even with the tough loss, there was still a lot to like about the way the Sox played this season.
Mark Canha is one of the more interesting free agents in the game. His ability to play anywhere in the outfield, in addition to his solid all around game and ability to get on base, make him an attractive target for any team in need of an outfielder. He may end up receiving a contract that would be considered surprising to those who have not had the luxury of watching him perform day in and day out.
The 2021 Major League Baseball starting pitching free agent class is robust. The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation doesn’t need to blown up by any means. They have some solid pieces to build around, but there are still questions on what the final product will look like when the 2022 season kicks off.
MLB Trade Rumors is proud to present our 16th annual top 50 free agents list! For the entire list of free agents, plus the ability to filter by signing status, position, signing team and qualifying offer status, check out our mobile-friendly free agent tracker here. MLBTR writers Steve Adams and...
With option decisions having been made and the five-day window after the World Series closed, we are now officially in free agency and player movement should be upon us. (The CBA situation is likely to slow down that progress, but players can change teams now.) For the coming week, every day we will look at a new position group of free agents and trade candidates, finding some who may or may not be fits for the Boston Red Sox this winter. Note that this is not a complete list of free agents and trade targets. Today we finish up with a look at the reliever market.
Sean McAdam takes a look at the big deadline coming up for teams this week, as they have until Friday to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft by adding them to the 40-man roster. McAdam looks at who the Red Sox could be protecting. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)
Mark Canha’s bat would go a long way inf mixing the Nationals offense. Scott Boras’s comments to the media that Juan Soto won’t talk about signing an extension until he believes the team is set up to win on a yearly basis needs to be postered all over the Lerner’s office. Allowing Juan Soto to walk would be a travesty that would set the franchise back years while losing a majority of the fan base’s trust.
The Red Sox enter the winter fresh off the high of coming within two games of World Series, which obviously begs the question of what they’ll do to try and get over the top of the American League... but I don’t expect much to be done to that end, at least not so obviously as to bop me over the head, because that isn’t how this team rolls. I want big moves but I don’t presume them, because I presume a protracted process that culminates with a very good Sox team that doesn’t win it all.
BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are in the market for an infielder this offseason, and are reportedly one of the many teams in the mix for Javier Baez. That comes according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, who reported Boston’s interest in Baez on Tuesday. Baez is a free agent after he hit .265 with 31 homers over 138 games for the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets in 2021. Baez had a solid season overall, driving in 87 runs and scoring 80 on his own, but he also struck out a league-leading 184 times. The 28-year-old was a favorite among Cubs fans...
