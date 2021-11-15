ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Tree Shake-Up Was Long Overdue

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn activist investor thinks shareholders should get more bang for their buck at Dollar...

Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dollar Tree. The company has an average price target of $116.67 with a high of $171.00 and a low of $95.00.
DEALBREAKER

Hedge Fund Thinks Dollar Tree Is Too Cheap

Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Paul Hilal learned at the feet of Bill Ackman, and until recently those feet tended to get covered in excrement every time they waded into the retail space. No matter, for Hilal is showing that what he really learned from Ackman during his time at Pershing Square Capital Management was gaudy confidence.
#Family Dollar#Dollar Tree#The Wall Street Journal
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
CNBC

Kelly Evans: What's happening to Visa?

Up until now, Visa and Mastercard could kind of fly under the radar while society went after more obvious Big Tech "villains" like Google and Facebook. Part of that is their age; they aren't new players that raise new problems, but rather decades-old businesses in what used to be a rather boring corner of tech known as "payments." And part of that was the lack of alternatives. You want to process card payments, you have to use their rails do to it.
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MarketRealist

Warren Buffett Is Selling Stocks—Here's What He's Shedding

Everyone wants to know what Warren Buffett has in his portfolio at all times. After all, the Berkshire Hathaway founder has built a company with a combined market cap of more than $1.26 trillion based on Class A and B common stock. Plus, his own net worth is $104.1 billion, meaning his investing advice could be worth listening to.
stockxpo.com

Ford, GM Step Into Chip Business

Detroit’s two biggest auto makers— Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. —are looking to get into the semiconductor business, after a year of computer-chip shortages that snarled their global factory output. Ford on Thursday morning said it had entered into a strategic agreement with U.S.-based chip maker GlobalFoundries Inc....
stockxpo.com

Jobless claims little changed in potential sign that layoffs have hit a plateau

First-time claims for unemployment insurance were little changed over the past week, indicating that the heightened pace of layoffs during the pandemic may have hit a plateau, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Initial filings for the week ended Nov. 13, totaled 268,000, a decline of 1,000 from a week ago...
stockxpo.com

U.S. Buys 10 Million Treatment Courses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 Pill

Pfizer Inc. said Thursday it agreed to a $5.29 billion deal with the U.S. to provide enough supplies of its promising Covid-19 pill to treat 10 million people, should health regulators give it the green light. The company’s antiviral drug, Paxlovid, is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug...
stockxpo.com

Nvidia, Victoria’s Secret, Rivian, Macy’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Futures are rising amid another wave of earnings reports and as jobless claims held steady. Here’s what we’re watching in Thursday’s trading:. Nvidia jumped 8.2% premarket. The graphics-chip company posted another quarter of record sales amid supercharged demand for videogaming and data centers. Shares of Victoria’s Secret climbed 11% premarket...
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 rises slightly led by tech shares as Nvidia soars

U.S. stocks rose after Nvidia, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and gave a positive outlook. The Dow fell 8 points, or 0.07%. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. Trading has been choppy this week with the major averages mostly wavering around...
STOCKS

