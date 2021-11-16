ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKRq9_0cy0qj6H00

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.3% lower at $0.25 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has declined 13.2% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against Bitcoin and Ethereum, DOGE rose 1.42% and 2.01%, respectively, over 24 hours.

DOGE has fallen 17.97% over the last 90 days and risen 4.71% in a 30-day window.

The meme coin’s year-to-date gains stand at 4249.55%. DOGE hit an all-time high of $0.74 in May. At press time, it traded 66.41% below that level.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower alongside major coins which fell sharply as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 7% to $2.66 trillion.

DOGE was not among the top ten mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz data.

DOGE rival Shiba Inu was the third-most mentioned coin behind Bitcoin and Ethereum at press time. Shiba Inu was mentioned in 1,836 tweets, while BTC and ETH were mentioned in 4,675 and 2,132 tweets, respectively.

Notably, on Monday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron said that the cinema chain would begin accepting Shiba Inu via BitPay in the next four months.

BitPay said in a blog post recently that users can already spend DOGE on Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) through its “crypto debit card.” The BitPay-Amazon announcement failed to send DOGE upwards.

The “turbulence from traditional markets spilled into crypto,” as per Kaiko Research. Major coins fell Monday as the dollar exhibited strength in the backdrop of high inflation and anticipated tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

DOGE’s lower trading volumes indicate that the cryptocurrency has entered a period of consolidation, wrote Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer Monday.

Meanwhile, a war of words took place on Twitter between supporters of Cat-themed Pawthereum and Dogecoin aficionados led by the latter’s co-creator Billy Markus. A tweet by “Shark Tank” host Kevin O’Leary was the immediate trigger.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 2

Related
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $847M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $847,914,290.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3JdyqortyWSiB61JJkE5eH6qEHpni1kY5M. $847 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 32Ykzb7HNtd4tS6JkJHt8UZzJXiQkrqFJZ. Why it matters:...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Is Ethereum-Based Amp Shooting Up In A Bearish Market?

Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) shot up 23.59% over 24 hours to $0.0655 early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token has risen 22.27% over a seven-day trailing period. AMP rose 24.74% against ETH, while it gained 25.7% against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over 24 hours. Amp, a...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
Benzinga

Robinhood's 420.69 Push Not Enough? Why Dogecoin Is Trading Lower Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.94% lower at $0.22 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme coin has fallen 10.86% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE gained 0.59% against Bitcoin and fell 0.17% against Ethereum over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains stand at 3765.33% in 2021. It...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Avalanche Overtakes Dogecoin As Top 10 Crypto

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) forced leading memecoin Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) out of the crypto Olympus by replacing it as the top 10 cryptocurrency by market capitalization. What Happened: At publication, CoinMarketCap crypto market data shows Dogecoin's market capitalization is around $28.95 billion while Avalanche's market cap is currently standing at about $31.2 billion. This follows Avalanche already briefly overtaking Dogecoin yesterday while both the coins were also worth more than retail behemoth Tesco PLC or automaker Kia Corporation.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Eth#Amazon Com#Amzn#Kaiko Research#The U S Federal Reserve#Pawthereum
Benzinga

Will The Ethereum-Bitcoin 'Flippening' Happen During This Cycle? Here's What The Chart Says

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) broke up bullishly from a daily inside bar at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday and by midafternoon was attempting to hold above Monday’s high-of-day price. The former Goldman Sachs executive and Real Vision founder and CEO Raoul Pal in an interview with Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough said the “flippening,” when Ethereum’s market cap will surpass that of Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC), could happen during this market cycle. Pal also stated he doesn’t believe Ethereum is a better asset to Bitcoin, however, and expects Bitcoin’s price to reach $1 million in the future.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Show Signs Of Recovery But Analytics Firm Says Thanksgiving Holiday Doesn't Bode Well For Cryptos

Major cryptocurrencies traded higher Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 3.11% to $2.62 trillion at press time. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), rose 2.12% higher at $57,681.17 over 24 hours. It has fallen 3.28% over a seven-day trailing period. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose 5.78%...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Pasithea Therapeutics Shares Surge

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.19% to 35,550.02 while the NASDAQ fell 1.45% to 15,624.16. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.63% to 4,653.33. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,748,550 cases with around 794,860 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,526,480 cases and 466,140 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,019,870 COVID-19 cases with 612,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 258,560,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,178,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Down More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu’s (CRYPTO: SHIB) price has decreased 4.95% over the past 24 hours to $0.000041, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -15.0%, moving from $0.000049 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Up More Than 3% In 24 hours

Dogecoin’s (CRYPTO: DOGE) price has increased 3.85% over the past 24 hours to $0.23, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $0.24 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $0.73.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion before the opening bell. Agilent shares rose 0.4% to $164.90 in after-hours trading. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Musk Chides Binance CEO on Dogecoin Glitch

(Reuters) - Tesla founder Elon Musk on Tuesday delivered a stinging rebuke to Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao on Twitter after the cryptocurrency exchange limited withdrawals of meme-based digital currency dogecoin. The cryptocurrency market has seen major fluctuations this year, often in response to Musk's tweets. His comments on dogecoin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy