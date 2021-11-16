Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Data on retail sales for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales easily topped estimates in both August and September. Analysts now expect October’s sales rising 1% following a 0.7% growth in the previous month.
- Data on import and export prices for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After September's 0.4% monthly increase, import prices are expected to rise 0.9% in October. Export prices are projected to increase 0.7% during October.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for October will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. After falling 1.3% in September, analysts expect a substantial rebound for October, with industrial production likely to increase 0.9% during the month.
- Data on business inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 0.6% in September.
- The NAHB housing market index for November is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index recovered sharply to 80 in October. Analysts, meanwhile, expect an unchanged reading of 80 for November.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker will speak at 2:55 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for September will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0