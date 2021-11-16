Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Michigan’s cannabis retailer Pure Options will become the first provisioning center in the state with the ability to sell cannabis plant clones to the public. To celebrate the good news, the company is dropping clones for two strains, Kush Mints and Watermelon Zkittles, for free. On November 26, beginning at 9 am, every customer who purchases $50 in Pure Options flower, Pure Options pre-rolls, or Northcoast Extracts concentrates and/or cartridges will receive a one-time use coupon code to order one clone plant of their choice online. The free clone must be pre-ordered by November 28.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO