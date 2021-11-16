ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo: Infinite Multiplayer Has Nearly 200k Players on Steam For Launch Day

By Alex Levine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video game community celebrated today as 343 Industries at long confirmed that the Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer was now available to play on the 20th Anniversary of the original Xbox as well as the 20th Anniversary of the original Halo. Obviously, gamers flocked to the title to engage in some...

