CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Corrects to say index closed at 4,682.80, not 3,372.85, in paragraph 1) Nov 16 (Reuters) - Research analysts of global banks have begun to roll out their predictions for the U.S. equity markets for 2022. The S&P 500 index has risen nearly 25% so far. The index closed at 4,682.80 on Monday. Here is a summary of some analysts' forecast for the index at the end of 2022: BROKERAGE NAME S&P500 TARGET @ END 2022 Morgan Stanley 4,400 Wells Fargo 5,100-5,300 * Morgan Stanley: "While earnings for the overall index remain durable, there will be greater dispersion of winners and losers and growth rates will slow materially... 2022 will be more about stocks than sectors or styles, in our view." * Wells Fargo: "Persistent supply shortages and inflation pressures lead us to adjust the magnitudes of some 2022 targets, but we believe the global economy should still mark an above-average pace next year. More importantly, our tactical preferences for the next 6 to 18 months are nearly all unchanged." (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

