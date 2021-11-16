Minnesota faces Sacramento on 6-game home slide

Sacramento Kings (6-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Sacramento looking to end its six-game home slide.

The Timberwolves are 3-8 against conference opponents. Minnesota averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Kings are 4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 13.4 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 103.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (foot).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.