Houston faces Oklahoma City, seeks to halt 12-game slide

Houston Rockets (1-13, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to end its 12-game losing streak with a win over Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are 5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is third in the Western Conference with 36.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Darius Bazley averaging 5.6.

The Rockets have gone 1-11 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 0-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 23 the Rockets won 124-91 led by 31 points from Christian Wood, while Mike Muscala scored 13 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 assists for the Rockets. Wood is averaging 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 100.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points per game.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 99.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (rest).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (thigh), Eric Gordon: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.