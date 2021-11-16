ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How NI frustrated Euro champions with 'typical Italian performance'

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt says a lot when you face the European champions who need to get a result in World Cup qualifying, and are left disappointed with a goalless draw. That is exactly how Northern Ireland and Ian Baraclough felt after Monday's result against Italy, who in turn missed out on an automatic...

