Tennis

Sports on TV

By A Moody
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: BYU vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) PAC-12N — Portland at Stanford (Joined in Progress) COLLEGE FOOTBALL. 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 — W. Michigan at E. Michigan. 8 p.m. ESPNU — Bowling Green at Miami...

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum's Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
The Spun

Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement. When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded. “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said. Both teams go into...
On3.com

Oregon plummets in polls following Utah loss

As expected, Oregon experienced a drastic drop in both major polls following its loss in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The Ducks (9-2, 6-2) entered the weekend as a consensus top-five team but fell to No. 11 in both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. That is...
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Latest College Football Playoff Prediction

Georgia – 98.1 percent chance. It’s pretty surprising to see Cincinnati with a better chance of making the playoff than Ohio State. However, that is because of who the Buckeyes play next. Ohio State is set to take on Michigan in the final game of the regular season. That’s a...
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
Scarlet Nation

RRS TV: CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah on McGuire

CBS Sports National College Football Writer and friend of the program Shehan Jeyarajah joins a special edition of the Lubbock or Leave It Podcast to discuss the hiring of Joey McGuire at Texas Tech. RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when...
tucson.com

Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
