Obituaries

Marjorie J. Ruckert

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarjorie J. Ruckert, also known as Lee and Marge, passed away with her loving husband at her side on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. She was 94 years old. Daughter of the late Carrol and Catherine LeGrand, she was born March 27, 1927, in Maybrook, New York. Lee was a graduate of...

SARASOTA, FL
Marjorie (Marge) Ferkovich

Marjorie passed peacefully on October 22, 2021. Marge was a devout member of the Catholic Church an avid reader, loved playing cards, on a Park Falls bowling team for years, she loved music and being outside in nature. She was strong, loving and full of laughter. Marge was a registered nurse working for Dr. Murphy and others for over 50 years she assisted in many child deliveries in Park Falls over the years. Marge moved to Sarasota Florida in 1998 to be near her son and daughter. She regularly walked to St. Thomas Moore Church for daily mass. Marge was married to Joseph Ferkovich who passed away in October of 1991. Survived by her son Robert and daughter Pam Detko 5 grandchildren 14 great grandchildren along with 4 great- great grandchildren. An internment service is planned for April 22, 2022 at 1pm at the Park Falls cemetery when her remains are placed next to her loving husband.
PARK FALLS, WI
MARJORIE ANN (CHRISTIAN) WAGGONER

(OLNEY) A celebration of life for Marjorie Ann (Christian) Waggoner, age 88, of Olney, will be Sunday afternoon, November 14, at 2:00, at 1010 East Cherry Street in Olney. There are no other services and no visitation. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Marjorie Ann (Christian) Waggoner of Olney.
OLNEY, IL

