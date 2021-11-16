Marjorie J. Ruckert

Marjorie passed peacefully on October 22, 2021. Marge was a devout member of the Catholic Church an avid reader, loved playing cards, on a Park Falls bowling team for years, she loved music and being outside in nature. She was strong, loving and full of laughter. Marge was a registered nurse working for Dr. Murphy and others for over 50 years she assisted in many child deliveries in Park Falls over the years. Marge moved to Sarasota Florida in 1998 to be near her son and daughter. She regularly walked to St. Thomas Moore Church for daily mass. Marge was married to Joseph Ferkovich who passed away in October of 1991. Survived by her son Robert and daughter Pam Detko 5 grandchildren 14 great grandchildren along with 4 great- great grandchildren. An internment service is planned for April 22, 2022 at 1pm at the Park Falls cemetery when her remains are placed next to her loving husband.

PARK FALLS, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO