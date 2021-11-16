Marjorie J. Ruckert

Saturdays, November 20 – Saturday, December 11, 2-5 p.m. Arts Advocates Gallery, The Crossings at Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239. Painter Marjorie Sayer experiments with the figure and landscape in different spatial relationships. Her finished pieces are a result of numerous layers of paint creating a sense of tension between areas of lightness and heaviness, having human forms that seem to emerge and then disappear. Sayer received her B.F.A. from Cornell University, with a semester abroad at the University of Florence, Italy. She studied for her master’s in history of art at NYU and the University of Munich, Germany.
