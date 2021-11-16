ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterfront design joint CRA/Council workshop set for Dec. 14

By MARC VALERO Staff Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING — A joint Sebring CRA and City Council workshop is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 14, at the Jack Stoup Civic Center to discuss the Waterfront District Project design. Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel noted the workshop will be a public input meeting. He said it...

