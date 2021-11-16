Waterfront design joint CRA/Council workshop set for Dec. 14

The DeFuniak Springs City Beautification and Tree Board and Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) held a joint workshop on Nov. 4, 2021, at the DeFuniak Springs City Hall to discuss plans on correlating along with the Downtown Revitalization Board to deal with some of the issues such as blight and beautifying the city. In July of 2021, the city received a $50,000 grant to complete a Master Park Plan which the DeFuniak Springs Beautification and Tree Board will oversee. Chelsea Blaich, Executive Director of Main Street DeFuniak Springs said that the scope of work is as follows: the contractor will develop a sustainable economic matrix and master plan to address the key issues of workforce development and job creation, infrastructure needs, and promotion of tourism within the main street district.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO