Monday Night Offers Chance to Make or Break 49ers Season

By
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball on Monday night is getting to play in the spotlight. There are no other games to compete with. For the San Francisco 49ers, Monday Night Football has been kind. The 49ers have played in 78 games on Monday Night Football with a record of 49-29. They are currently tied with...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

National football post

Rams 49ers Prediction, Monday Night Football Props

The San Francisco 49ers have lost eight straight at home and sit 1-11 in their last 12 games hosting NFL foes. They have covered the spread just twice all season and now catch only 3.5 points hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Do the oddsmakers know something...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Has Chance to Make Rams Debut vs. 49ers, Sean McVay Says

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that newly acquired wideout Odell Beckham Jr. could make his debut for the team Monday against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. "We’ll see," McVay said Friday. "... If we feel like he can help us against the 49ers, then...
NFL
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. expected to make Rams debut Monday night vs. 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr. showed up mid-day on Friday and took his physical with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams. He watched practice on Friday, participated in practice and the walk-through Saturday and now is considered likely to play Monday against the San Francisco 49ers, sources say. That's a whirlwind...
NFL
NESN

Rams Expecting Von Miller to Play on Monday Night vs. 49ers

The hype around the Los Angeles Rams this week has been dominated by the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr., allowing another recent acquisition to gear up for his Rams’ debut. On Saturday, Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that he expects Von Miller to suit up against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
NFL
Monday Night Memories: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams - November 17, 1968

Normally offseason league meetings are a dry affair, mostly occupying themselves with picayune rule changes, but in 1966 the annual meeting started with a great deal of personal bitterness. George Halas had lost his defensive coordinator and planned successor, George Allen, to the Los Angeles Rams. Halas sued for breach of contract and during discovery, Halas learned that Rams owner Dan Reeves had not whisked Allen away, but that Allen had reached out to him and other owners, impatient for his own chance at sitting in the big chair. Having won the suit, Halas immediately released Allen from his contract and allowed the hiring to go forward, having made his point, but that didn’t mean he let go of his bad feelings. Before the league could get down to its important business, Halas spoke on his ex-protégé: “George Allen is a liar! George Allen is a cheat! George Allen is full of chicanery!” Vince Lombardi was there, representing the Packers, and sensing that Halas’ anger did not stem from a deep passion for contract law, turned to Reeves and said, “Dan, it sounds like you’ve just got yourself a helluva head coach!”
NFL
The Spun

49ers Make Multiple Roster Moves Before Monday Night Game

Tonight, the San Francisco 49ers will try and shock the NFL world by taking down the newly-improved Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are on a mission to make a statement this evening. Odell Beckham Jr. will make his debut as the Los Angeles offense looks to put the NFL world on notice.
NFL
chatsports.com

Rams-49ers final score: Odell overshadowed in embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams continued their losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers with a 10-31 defeat. Jimmie Ward intercepted Matthew Stafford twice and returned one for a touchdown while the Rams defense got ran over by San Francisco’s running backs all night long. A mixture of offensive failures and the defenses inability to get off the field lead to another rough outing for LA. Here’s how it all went down.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 49ers’ Surprising Start On Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams were supposed to make a statement to the rest of the NFL world tonight on Monday Night Football. The San Francisco 49ers had other plans in mind. The Rams began the game with the football and immediately found Odell Beckham Jr. on a short hitch route. A few plays later, Matthew Stafford tried to hit OBJ on a deep strike, but 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward was in position and intercepted the pass.
NFL
