Monday Night Offers Chance to Make or Break 49ers Season

Normally offseason league meetings are a dry affair, mostly occupying themselves with picayune rule changes, but in 1966 the annual meeting started with a great deal of personal bitterness. George Halas had lost his defensive coordinator and planned successor, George Allen, to the Los Angeles Rams. Halas sued for breach of contract and during discovery, Halas learned that Rams owner Dan Reeves had not whisked Allen away, but that Allen had reached out to him and other owners, impatient for his own chance at sitting in the big chair. Having won the suit, Halas immediately released Allen from his contract and allowed the hiring to go forward, having made his point, but that didn’t mean he let go of his bad feelings. Before the league could get down to its important business, Halas spoke on his ex-protégé: “George Allen is a liar! George Allen is a cheat! George Allen is full of chicanery!” Vince Lombardi was there, representing the Packers, and sensing that Halas’ anger did not stem from a deep passion for contract law, turned to Reeves and said, “Dan, it sounds like you’ve just got yourself a helluva head coach!”

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO