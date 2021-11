The City of Linden is considering new water towers as a fix for low water pressure problems. The City already has two water towers but could use two new ones as a solution to their pressure problems. The idea was recommended to City Council from ROWE Professional Services Company, at a recent meeting, according to the Tri-County Times. A report issued by ROWE suggests that the existing towers are not tall enough to accommodate needed pressures and should be removed. The new ones would be roughly 70 feet taller than the current towers.

LINDEN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO