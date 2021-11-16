ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus, Jazeera Airways reach $3.3 billion aircraft deal

By ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus raked in more orders at the Dubai...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record-setting 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including India, the United Kingdom and China. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Airbus’s Luxe ACH160 Helicopter Has an Autopilot System That Can Take Over in Rapid Descent

You’ll forget the generous cabin space, low decibel levels and the spine-coddling comfort of the supple leather seats. You’ll definitely forget the 68 patents that helped transform helicopter design. Because even in the ACH160, the world’s most luxurious helicopter, niceties go out the window when you’re in free fall over the ocean, blue water rushing up to meet you. But in that moment, one of those 68 patents won’t forget you: The autopilot, in recovery mode, arrests the plummet, bringing the copter back to a stable flight. It’s a stunning show of technology for Airbus’s most advanced corporate helicopter, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ftnnews.com

Qatar Airways Welcomes First Boeing B777-9 Aircraft to Doha

Qatar Airways today showcased its role as a global launch customer for the latest generation Boeing 777-9 aircraft after welcoming the ultra-modern, fuel efficient jet to Doha International Airport (DIA). A host of VIP guests joined Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, to share in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus Leaves Dubai Airshow With 408 Aircraft Orders

Aerospace manufacturer Airbus has left the Dubai Airshow with 408 orders (269 firm orders and 139 commitments) for its aircraft. The planemaker eclipsed its rival Boeing, which received 101 orders over the four-day show. Airbus benefited from a huge order on the opening day from Indigo Partners and also received its first order for the A350 Freighter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazeera Airways#Aircraft#Ap
worldairlinenews.com

Ibom Air purchases ten Airbus A220 aircraft

Akwa Ibom state government owned airline in Nigeria, Ibom Air has signed a firm order for ten (10) A220s at the Dubai Airshow. The signing was done by Mfon Udom, the chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, and Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International in the presence of the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Kuwait Budget Carrier Jazeera Places 28 Jet Airbus Order

DUBAI (Reuters) -Kuwaiti low cost carrier Jazeera Airways placed a multi-billion dollar order with European planemaker Airbus for 28 single aisle A320neo family passenger jets on Tuesday. The preliminary agreement for 20 A320neo and 8 A321neo aircraft was made on the third day of the Dubai Airshow, the largest in-person...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wtvbam.com

Jazeera Airways close to ordering up to 30 Airbus A320neo family jets -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways is close to placing an order for up to 30 Airbus A320neo family jets, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The airline’s chairman, Marwan Boodai, told Reuters earlier this month the budget carrier was in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy 30 Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX jets in a deal worth up to $2 billion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

Jazeera Airways commits to 28 new A320neo jets

The MoU was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer and Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. Jazeera Airways is pleased to extend its long-term relationship with Airbus further with this significant new order. The latest agreement will add an additional 28 Airbus...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Jazeera Airways signs MOU for Airbus 20 A320neos and eight A321neos.

Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. Jazeera Airways commenced operations in 2005 and has since emerged as a leading carrier in the region. It is operating regionally and internationally serving Middle East, Europe and Asia’s top destinations from its home base Kuwait. The Kuwaiti airline supports the country’s 2035 vision to further economic expansion and transformation into a commercial hub.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times Daily

Airbus strikes 2nd major aircraft deal of Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation, its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

ALC order for 111 Airbus aircraft launches Sustainability Fund

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) covering all Airbus Families, highlighting the power of the company’s full product range. The agreement is for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and includes seven A350Fs. The order which will be finalised in the coming months, makes the Los Angeles based ALC one of Airbus’ largest customers and lessor with the biggest A220 order book. Founded in 2010, ALC has ordered a total of 496 Airbus aircraft to date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Wizz Air orders “up to” 196 Airbus A321 neo Family aircraft

Wizz Air has signed a deal to purchase up to 196 A321 neo and A321 XLR aircraft, as part of growth plans to become “a 500 aircraft group”. The order was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, and includes a firm order for 102 A321 aircraft, comprising 75 A321 neos and 27 A321 XLRs. The bulk of these aircraft are set to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Airbus foresees demand for 39,000 new passenger and freighter aircraft by 2040

Retirement of older aircraft to accelerate, demand progressively more driven by replacement, supporting the industry’s decarbonization objectives. Demand for air transport will continue to grow, driven by GDP, rising middle class and desire to explore and connect. Continued improvements in fleet efficiency, sustainable fuels, operations and propulsion technologies will enable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
eturbonews.com

Airbus: 39,000 new aircraft, 550,000 new pilots needed by 2040

Retirement of older aircraft to accelerate, demand progressively more driven by replacement, supporting the industry’s decarbonization objectives. Demand for air transport will continue to grow, driven by GDP, rising middle class and desire to explore and connect. Continued improvements in fleet efficiency, sustainable fuels, operations and propulsion technologies will enable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Operates Airbus A380 Pilot Training Flights

Qatar Airways has dusted off its Airbus A380 ahead of its return to service next month. The airline is reluctantly bringing back half of its fleet to deal with a capacity shortage prompted by the groundings of the Airbus A350. News that Qatar Airways was bringing back the Airbus A380...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelingformiles.com

These are the routes on which British Airways will fly its Airbus A380

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Kuwait Airways Wants To Change Its Outstanding Airbus Order

Kuwait Airways has revealed it is in talks with planemaker Airbus to amend its outstanding order. The Middle-Eastern carrier announced a deal for 10 A350-900s and 15 A320neos in 2014, later amending its order in 2018. The airline is now looking to change the type of aircraft it will receive but didn’t provide any further details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

