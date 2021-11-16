How to Design the Ultimate Family Home

Bathrooms are often ignored, but in all honesty, they shouldn’t. They’re the little alcoves we spend a substantial amount of our time in, carrying out our personal activities. And it’s probably the only time we’re ever truly alone! Instead of leaving our bathrooms to fend for themselves, it might be a good idea to transform them into intimate de-stressing zones. Add some Japandi-inspired aesthetics to the mix, and you have a space that not only calms, you also soothes your heal. If you’re looking for some inspiration to do that, then you’re at the right place! We’ve curated a collection of aesthetically pleasing, relaxing, and of course, super functional bathroom designs that will help you with your bathroom makeovers! Have fun revamping your personal bathroom space in true Japandi style!
