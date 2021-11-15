ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankly Speaking: Inix’s annual report blunder

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday, in a strange turn of events, Inix Technologies Holdings Bhd retracted its annual report for the financial year ended June 30, 2021 (FY2021), three days after uploading it on Bursa Malaysia’s website on Nov 8. The reason given in its Bursa Malaysia announcement was that the audited...

theedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: Stalemate in Daibochi

Right from the very start, Scientex Bhd’s bid to take over Daibochi Bhd, a manufacturer of packaging products, has been fraught with difficulties. Scientex already had 66.45% in Daibochi and both companies are in the same business, which makes a merger the most viable option to reduce cost and increase value.
investmentu.com

What is an Annual Financial Report?

Access to a company’s financial accounting information is an extremely important factor in investigating its investment potential. Savvy investors want to know what’s on the balance sheet, what cash flows look like, how the company depreciates assets and more. To find this information, they need only look at the organization’s annual financial report.
theedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: Serba Dinamik’s suspension conundrum

Last Monday, Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd announced an “intention to deal during closed period”, and that its directors and substantial shareholders were looking to trade the company’s warrants and shares. One of them is managing director and CEO Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah. There were no other announcements following that.
#Annual Report#Fy2021#Bursa#Unsigned
theedgemarkets.com

Frankly Speaking: Bursa-listed firms rush to raise funds as deadline looms

More and more companies listed on Bursa Malaysia are rushing to issue shares to take advantage of a relaxed ruling that allows companies to raise fresh funds through private placements for their recapitalisation before the Dec 31 deadline. A quick check on Bursa shows that, since October, more than 20...
theedgemarkets.com

Ringgit likely to decline further against US dollar next week

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): The ringgit is likely to continue its decline against the US dollar next week amid the absence of local market catalyst and the strengthening greenback. Hong Leong Research expects the US dollar’s upward trajectory to extend for another week amid inflationary concerns and Federal Reserve rate hike expectations.
theedgemarkets.com

Ikhlas Capital not in talks with Country Heights on share placement, source says

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 20): Ikhlas Capital Singapore Pte Ltd is not considering taking part in Country Heights Holdings Bhd's (CHHB) private share placement that aims to raise close to RM58 million, according to a source close to the private equity fund. The fund does not have such investment proposals on...
theedgemarkets.com

RM20.5 bil worth of 1MDB assets returned to Malaysian govt — MACC

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 20): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with the cooperation and assistance of international enforcement agencies has managed to return assets of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) amounting to RM20,530,433,626.97 to the Malaysian government. In a statement, MACC said it was actively seeking to recover 1MDB fund assets in the...
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore eases dining limits, cautious on additional moves

(Nov 20): Singapore will relax some virus-related curbs from Monday, allowing five people from different households to sit together at restaurants, although ministers cautioned against expecting any more major easing this year. “We are now transiting towards living with Covid-19 and I know many or some prefer to open up...
theedgemarkets.com

Thai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile — finance minister

BANGKOK (Nov 20): Thailand's economy is expected to grow between 3.5% to 4.5% next year thanks to increased exports and a recovery in the country's vital tourism sector from the pandemic-driven slump, its finance minister said on Saturday. The Southeast Asian country earlier this month reopened to vaccinated foreign visitors...
theedgemarkets.com

Selangor channels RM5 mil to 1,100 SMEs via SME Digitalisation Matching Grant

SHAH ALAM (Nov 20): The Selangor State government, through Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec) has channelled RM5 million to 1,100 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) via the Selangor SME Digitalisation Matching Grant to encourage companies to take the first step in digitalising their businesses. The matching grant,...
theedgemarkets.com

Sarawak Plantation 3Q net profit more than doubles to RM42m

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): Sarawak Plantation Bhd's net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 (3QFY21) surged 115.95% to RM42.16 million from RM19.52 million a year ago, in line with the increase in operating profit coupled with gain arising from changes in fair value of biological assets of RM12.8 million for the current interim quarter.
MarketWatch

Ford upsizes amount of debt tendered to $6.8 billion

Ford Motor Co. said Friday it upsized the amount of debt securities it was offering to buy back to $6.796 billion from $5.000 billion. The tender offer is for debt with yields ranging from 6.375% to 9.980%, with maturities ranging from April 2025 to February 2047. Ford said it expects to announce the pricing of the tender offers and the amount of each series of securities accepted for purchase later Friday. Ford's debt reduction, which the automaker said has reached $7.6 billion, has helped put its credit rating at S&P Global Ratings in line for an upgrade to investment grade status. Ford's stock, which slipped 0.7% in premarket trading, has soared 54.4% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.
