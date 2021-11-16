ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Explosion in Uganda capital kills at least two – local TV

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 7 days ago

KAMPALA (Reuters) – A blast in the centre of Uganda’s capital killed...

wincountry.com

wincountry.com

Militants kill at least 12 in eastern Congo attack

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Militiamen killed at least 12 people in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo during a raid on a camp for displaced people, a military spokesperson said on Monday, and some civil society groups said the death toll was much higher. Fighters from the CODECO...
AFRICA
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
#Kampala#Reuters
Reuters

African nations mend and make do as China tightens Belt and Road

NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deep in Kenya's Great Rift Valley, members of the National Youth Service tirelessly swing machetes to clear dense shrubs obscuring railway tracks more than a century old. It's a distinctly low-tech phase for China's Belt and Road drive in Africa to create the trade highways...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Sudan PM Hamdok reinstated after coup, protester killed

Sudan's deposed prime minister and the top general who ousted him a month ago signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover, but protests continued and a teenager was killed. The veteran general has headed a Sovereign Council of military and civilian figures, with Hamdok as prime minister leading the cabinet.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Protesters clash with police in Brussels as 35,000 march against Covid restrictions

Police used tear gas and water cannons after violence broke out at the end of a mass demonstration in Brussels over tougher Covid restrictions.Several hundred people were seen confronting officers by throwing smoke bombs, fireworks and rocks as others were pictured smashing cars and setting rubbish bins on fire in the Belgian capital on Sunday.Some protesters held hands and chanted “freedom” as they faced up to riot police outside the European Union headquarters. One carried a placard reading “when tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty”.Earlier an estimated 35,000 people had taken to the streets to protest against tougher Covid...
PROTESTS
AFP

Burial for Yemeni migrant who died on Poland-Belarus border

On an overcast Sunday amid fields and forest, a few men from Poland's small Muslim community laid to rest a Yemeni migrant who died of cold and fatigue while trying to cross into the European Union from Belarus. The West accuses Belarus of creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union.
WORLD
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

West Africa has highest numbers of child soldiers, says UN

In conflict-affected countries such as Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, violence has had devastating humanitarian consequences for children and communities, with the pandemic exacerbating the situation, said the U.N.
AFRICA
wincountry.com

Thailand orders additional 30 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Tuesday ordered another 30 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said. The order is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of next year, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Ed Davies)
WORLD
wincountry.com

Saudi-led Yemen coalition to target Houthi sites in Sanaa -state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday it is launching air raids on “legitimate” Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, the state TV reported. The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

One dead, three wounded in Jerusalem shooting: police, medics

One person died and three others were wounded in a shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem, with the attacker also killed, Israeli police and medics said Sunday. The injured, who included two civilians and two police officers, were rushed to hospital where one of them, a 30-year-old, died of their injuries, medical sources said without giving further details. "A terrorist armed with a Carlo-type weapon (a submachine gun) carried out a shooting in the Old City," police said in a statement, adding that the attacker had been "neutralised", confirming they had been killed. The Old City is in the Israeli-annexed eastern part of Jerusalem, which Palestinians claims as the capital of their future state.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wincountry.com

Two journalists released in Canada after arrest at indigenous protest

(Reuters) – Two journalists whose arrests last week at an indigenous protest against a pipeline in Canada drew widespread condemnation were released on bail on Monday. Amber Bracken, an award-winning photojournalist who has previously worked with the Guardian newspaper, and Michael Toledano, a documentary film-maker, were arrested on Friday by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which was enforcing a court-ordered injunction in British Columbia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wincountry.com

Exclusive: Sudan’s Hamdok says he returned to safeguard economic gains

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday that maintaining economic gains from the past two years was among the reasons he has decided to return to his post, under a deal with the military nearly a month after he was removed in a coup. In an...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Red Cross ‘livid’ that sanctions, frozen aid stoking Afghan crisis

GENEVA (Reuters) – A senior Red Cross official said he was furious that sanctions and donor freezes are cutting off basic services in Afghanistan, and he called on donors to find creative ways to prevent a “massive humanitarian crisis”. Humanitarian workers say that U.N. and unilateral sanctions on the Islamist...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Man running to lead Interpol accused of aiding torture in UAE

Matthew Hedges was in the United Arab Emirates researching his doctoral thesis. Ali Issa Ahmad was there to watch football.Both British nationals say they were unjustly arrested, held incommunicado, and tortured with the complicity of the man who is expected to become the world’s top police official.Maj Gen Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general of the UAE’s interior ministry, is considered the frontrunner to be elected the next president of Interpol during its annual gathering in Istanbul this week.The veteran security official has been on a global charm offensive to drum up support from Interpol’s 194 member states for a four-year...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wincountry.com

Syrian air defenses confront ‘hostile targets’ over Homs – state media

CAIRO (Reuters) – Syrian air defenses confronted an Israeli attack above the Syrian city Homs, official media said on Wednesday. “An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defenses are responding,” state TV reported. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Himani...
MILITARY

