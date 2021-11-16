ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fact check: Barnaby Joyce claims a Labor government would ‘jack up interest rates’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8yud_0cy0lksN00
Deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce claims a future Labor government would ‘jack up interest rates’.

Australia’s deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, took to the airwaves on Tuesday to argue, among other things, that Labor would “jack up interest rates” if they took power at the next federal election.

The Coalition’s attack line – echoed lately by prime minister Scott Morrison – extends to a Labor government inflicting higher prices on voters for petrol and power.

Joyce told ABC’s RN Breakfast listeners the cost of borrowing would be higher because under Labor, Australia would get “excessive mismanagement of debt”, perhaps compared with the current levels of mismanagement.

By his logic, interest rates would be higher under Labor because Australia would export less and the Australian dollar would be lower. The currency’s value, he argued “controls inflation, or your internal fiscal capacity”.

“If you lose sight of basically how much you owe the world or you lose sight of the capacity to repay it, then the only way to try and draw that money back into government coffers is to jack up interest rates,” Joyce concluded.

How do Joyce’s comments on debt match his past musings on debt, and do his latest ones make sense?

How it started

Joyce, it’s often forgotten, was a “hawk” on debt in the past.

Almost 12 years ago, Joyce warned in his “debt hangover’” opinion piece in The Australian that “if you do not manage debt, debt manages you”.

Back then Australia’s gross government debt had risen to $125.483b, up about $2.5b from recent Senate estimates hearing, a pace that worried Joyce.

“If we keep borrowing at this rate Australia and all who rely on the government to provide a basic service of health, defence, subsidised medicine, childcare, unemployment benefits, pensions, are all going to arrive at a point of reckoning,” Joyce wrote.

“Stresses will be placed on the government budget because we did not manage the debt at a point where it was manageable.”

He went on: “It is a statement of the bleeding obvious that we cannot have government debt growing the way it is growing. The Labor party does not want to grasp the nettle to manage the debt.”

How’s it going?

If Joyce didn’t like government debt at $125b, you’d have to wonder what he makes of the current government forecasts.

According to the latest projections, Australia is on track for gross debt of $1.134t by June 2024, or not far shy of an extra “0” being added since his “nettle” comment.

Australia's government debt has soared, with gross debt tripling from about $300b since the Coalition took power in September 2013.

That about 40% of government debt is held by the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep borrowing rates low during the pandemic might also have disturbed Young Barnaby. Another oped opportunity for the deputy PM, perhaps.

But will Labor ‘jack up’ those rates?

Back to that radio interview.

So, Joyce’s wider case was that because Labor would be beholden to the Greens for preferences, they would be more likely to hurt exports of our sacred fossil fuels.

That in turn would push up rates because the government would face dwindling coffers – presumably from lower royalties – and would respond by lifting higher rates to fill its coffers, or so the argument seems to run.

Mind you, if a Labor government passed policies that cut fossil fuel subsidies – globally running at $US11m a minute or $36.7b over a decade in Australia – they might have less of a need to borrow.

But either way, interest rates aren’t the responsibility of any government – Coalition or Labor – and haven’t been since soon after the Hawke government floated the dollar in 1983.

Good time to borrow

Most of the government debt has been accumulated since the Coalition led by Tony Abbott came to power in 2013, and Joyce hasn’t been talking about it that much lately.

Economists such as Prof Warwick McKibbin, now at the Australian National University and a former RBA board member, aren’t overly fussed about the scale of the borrowing itself.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

“It’s what it’s used for,” that matters, Prof McKibbin said, adding that it makes sense to accumulate debt if it generates a higher return than the borrowing cost.

With global interest rates at record rates, including in Australia with the cash rate sitting at 0.1%, there’s probably never been a better time to borrow.

State and federal governments have been lining up to invest in new roads, tunnels, and other infrastructure that should generate net benefits for the wider economy in excess of the interest rate.

Similarly, there are benefits from investing in childcare, for instance that enables more women to enter the workforce. These deliver “a social rate of return that can’t really be monetised” but have lasting and widespread benefits just the same, McKibbin said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Michael McCormack contradicts Barnaby Joyce on Nationals signing Cop26 pact

Former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack has contradicted Barnaby Joyce’s claim the Nationals did not sign off on the final communique of the Glasgow climate summit. McCormack, the former Nationals leader, said any agreement the Australian government signs also covers the National party, and left open the option of the Morrison government proposing a higher emissions reduction target for 2035.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Labor blasts Barnaby Joyce for appointing Tamworth mayor and ‘solid supporter’ for infrastructure role

Labor has blasted Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce for being set to appoint the retiring mayor of Tamworth, Col Murray, as the new chair of Infrastructure Australia. Asked on Tuesday by the shadow infrastructure Catherine King whether he could confirm that the Morrison government had decided, but not yet announced, that Murray, “who has described himself as a fairly solid Barnaby supporter” would be the new chair of the infrastructure advisory body, Joyce rounded on the opposition.
WORLD
AFP

US, Australia, UK sign key deal in nuclear sub alliance

Australia formally embarked Monday on a hotly-contested programme to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a new defence alliance with Britain and the United States. Under the AUKUS deal, Australia would obtain eight state-of-the-art, nuclear-powered but conventionally armed submarines capable of stealthy, long-range missions.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Abbott
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Barnaby Joyce
Brookings Institution

Hutchins Roundup: Long-run interest rates, labor unions, and more

What’s the latest thinking in fiscal and monetary policy? The Hutchins Roundup keeps you informed of the latest research, charts, and speeches. Want to receive the Hutchins Roundup as an email? Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Feedback loops between central banks and the private...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Boris Johnson: The prime minister's claims fact-checked

Boris Johnson faced Prime Minister's Questions and then appeared before the Liaison Committee of MPs from different political parties. He was asked about a range of subjects from violence against women to the economy and even his attitude to mask wearing. We have been looking at some of the claims...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Government Budget#Government Debt#Inflation#Labor#Coalition#Abc#Rn Breakfast#Australian#Senate
TheConversationAU

Victorian Labor’s pandemic bill would pass easily if electoral reforms were enacted before 2018 election; Labor way ahead in polls

At the last Victorian state election in November 2018, Labor won 18 of the 40 upper house seats, the Coalition 11, the Greens just one and all Others ten. Labor came to an agreement with the Greens’ Samantha Ratnam, Reason’s Fiona Patten and Animal Justice’s Andy Meddick to pass its controversial pandemic legislation. This agreement appeared to have the support of 21 of the 40 upper house members (MLCs), enough for a majority. But last week, former Labor MLC Adem Somyurek, who has been accused of branch stacking and subsequently expelled by Labor, said he would vote against the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
Country
Australia
BBC

Claims about social care reform fact-checked

Plans to reform the way people pay for social care in England have been voted on by MPs. The government's proposals were approved but it faced significant opposition from other political parties and some of its own MPs - with concerns that not enough is being done to protect the poorest pensioners.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Christmas can't come too soon for Morrison

As well as Michelle Grattan’s usual interviews with experts and politicians about the news of the day, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where all things political will be discussed with members of The Conversation’s politics team. As parliament is in its final sitting weeks for the year, the religious discrimination bill was put to the coalition party room. Concerns with the bill, to be introduced by Scott Morrison on Tuesday were raised by Liberal moderates. It will be sent to a senate committee and its fate remains up in the air. Queensland MP Andrew Wallace is the...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

New Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme offers more flexibility ... for employers

The Australian government has announced a major change to its arrangements for migrant workers from Pacific Island nations (and Timor-Leste), replacing two existing temporary visa schemes with a single scheme, to be known as the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme. The consolidated scheme will come into effect in April 2022. It will replace the Seasonal Worker Programme, which has provided visas of six to nine months’ duration to meet employer needs for “unskilled” labour, mostly in farm harvesting work, and the Pacific Labour Scheme, which has provided visas of one to three years for “low-skilled” and...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

NSW national parks bill passes parliament after controversial elements removed

The NSW parliament has passed a bill on laws governing national parks after the Perrottet government agreed to remove some of the most controversial elements. The bill, introduced last week, included a proposal to allow management work in the state’s national parks to generate biodiversity credits that could be sold under the state’s offsets scheme, to compensate for habitat destruction caused by development elsewhere.
LIFESTYLE
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy