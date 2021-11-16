ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Samuel Ross Unveils Furniture Series To Make Room for Cultural Dialogue

Cover picture for the articleBack in April, Samuel Ross debuted an eclectic trio of chairs and has now unveiled two new collections of furniture with the Friedman Benda gallery for Design Miami 2021. The A-COLD-WALL* founder has long since been developing his craft of functional sculptures as he indicated that the art form provides more...

designboom.com

jung-hoon lee's latest furniture series is a nod to ancient korean architecture

Giwa sideboard (2021): red oak, 1622 x 530 x 414 mm | image © powerstudio. jung-hoon lee focused his study of the ‘heritage series’ on ‘giwa’ – the symbolic roof tiles of the hanok, made of soil or cement. that said, the purpose behind the designer‘s collection was to capture the formative charm found in various types of giwa, but also the beauty of the structure that supports the roof and the subtilely elegant curves of the hanok architecture.
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Fendi unveils ten-piece furniture collection with Peter Mabeo

Designed by Peter Mabeo and produced by artisans across Botswana, Fendi’s latest creative collaboration is a ten-piece collection exploring local craft and pushing traditional techniques and materials into new directions. Launching at Design Miami, it is the latest in a series of creative interpretations of the brand’s aesthetic codes and craftsmanship through collaborations with the likes of Sarah Coleman, Sabine Marcelis, Cristina Celestino and Formafantasma.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

12 Ravishing Red Rooms That Make A Sophisticated Statement

It's remarkable just how much emotion the color red can evoke in a home. A muted, brick tone enveloping a library asserts a sense of comfort and warmth whereas a lacquered cherry in the salon hints at something much more dramatic. Even the soft rose and corals shades of the floral fabrics covering sofas in convivial living rooms bring out a certain romance. Whatever the shade of your choice, it's easy to see how red injects energy into a space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
royalexaminer.com

A guide to choosing dining room furniture

Do you want to redecorate your dining room? If so, here are some things to keep in mind when you shop for new furniture. Determine whether the space will be used for something other than eating such as working from home or doing homework. You should also take into account the size of the room and how many people you want to be able to fit around the table. If you like to entertain but your dining room is small, think about getting a drop-leaf or extendable table.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Furniture#Fine Art#Brutalism#British#Amorphous Strand
ELLE DECOR

Jenna Lyons, Queen of Easy Chic, Unveils First Furniture Collection

If you were prepared to don sackcloth when Jenna Lyons announced her departure from J.Crew in 2017, you’d be forgiven. Over the course of her 25 years with the company, Lyons took the catalog retailer from a sleepy prepster resource to a fashion-forward juggernaut—with an A-List fan club that included Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama to boot. Her insouciant style of dressed-up casual paired everyday denim with statement earrings, or tulle skirts with sneakers—finished off, almost always, with a bright coral lip.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

6 Large Living Rooms That Make The Most Of The Space

Decorating a large room can be a challenge so that it is not empty. Delimiting the spaces, an adequate distribution, and a wise choice of accessories and colors is key. Get inspired by our gallery. When the living room is very large, it is possible to create several spaces. On...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Harry Nuriev Brings You to "The Bedroom" With Latest Installation for Design Miami

Joining his current series that explores transitory spaces as metaphors. Harry Nuriev, the founder of Crosby Studios, unveiled his latest installation — entitled “The Bedroom” — for Design Miami as part of his current series of works that explore transitory spaces as metaphors. The Russian-born architect and designer recently showcased the first part of the lineup that depicts “traveling through different layers of space, reality, and consciousness,” with the “The Elevator” and “The Garage” spaces.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

15 Coffee Table Books That Will Make Anyone’s Living Room Look Better

Despite countless reports of its demise over the decades, the printed book is still alive and kicking. In fact, even in this era of e-readers and audiobooks, a Pew Research Center study found that the vast majority of American readers are still doing it the old fashioned way. And it’s because of this that books remain one of the go-to presents for the people on your gift list. Still, it can be hard to pick the right reading material for your friends and loved ones. Do you get them a first edition of a personal classic? Or perhaps something new from an award...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Samuel Ross Receives Honorary Ph.D. From University of Westminster

Click here to read the full article. A-Cold-Wall’s creative director Samuel Ross on Monday was presented with an honorary doctorate in arts from the University of Westminster, becoming one of the youngest people to have received this title, according to the school. Andrew Groves, a professor at the University of Westminster, said this degree recognized Ross’ “exceptional contribution to design, the creative industries and his outstanding support of others through his philanthropy.”More from WWDVera Wang Haute Wedding Fall 2022Fendi x Skims Collection: See the PhotosCeline New Bond Street Store 2021 “Samuel has helped redefine contemporary fashion, and through his creative multidisciplinary approach,...
COLLEGES
Food & Wine

The Private Dining Room Is Making a Comeback

Maybe it's because the option to go out to dinner with friends still hasn't gotten any less thrilling, or perhaps it's that my office is located above a shopping mall that has already seized the opportunity to loop the Mariah Carey holiday album, but I'm downright giddy about gatherings right now. It seems I'm not the only one: Restaurant industry pros say private dining rooms (also known as PDRs) across the country are booked up for November and December. The private dining room at NYC Italian mainstay L'Artusi received 1,742 inquiries in the past 30 days alone, according to owner Kevin Garry. "In the last four to six months, private events literally went from zero to 100," he says. "It's clear that the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and colleagues over a great meal is good for our collective soul."
RESTAURANTS
Daily Herald

Hutchings Museum unveils technology for cultural preservation

The Hutchings Museum-Institute held a presentation on Friday highlighting its new technologies for Native American culture and language preservation. The museum will now use lidar, photo restoration, document recovery, virtual reality, 3D modeling and more — all in an effort to not only help preserve Native American culture and language, but to make it more accessible.
MUSEUMS
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Hyundai Unveils its Heritage Series Grandeur Restomod

Following its Pony Heritage Series, Hyundai has returned to unveil its second heritage Series electric restomod (restored and modified), the “Grandeur Heritage Series.” Turning its attention towards the 1986 Hyundai Grandeur, a rebadged take on the Mitsubishi Debonair, the update utilizes an electric powertrain and “retro-futurism” styling to reimagine the car’s shape and functionality.
CARS
homecrux.com

Regal Robot Makes Furniture Inspired by ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

A burgeoning fraction of designers across the globe is carrying the torch and paving way for others to create Star Wars-inspired furniture, sculptures and accessories. Regal Robot has also established itself as a maker of customized Star Wars merchandise and stands toe to toe with the likes of Alex Dodson from UK and Takayuki Ohira from Japan. Regal Robot has gained a reputation for designing furniture and accessories that will leave you in absolute awe of the design studio.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

WOAW Gallery Enlists Dr. Woo for Its First NFT Auction

Winners have the offer to trade-in the NFT for a real tattoo. Dr. Woo is one of the many artists who is currently showcasing work at WOAW Gallery‘s current exhibition, “TEKNOLUST: OBJECTOPHILIC FUTURES.” As the show is in its final days, the gallery is partnering with Dr. Woo on its inaugural NFT auction, which commenced today on OpenSea.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

JUUN.J and GORE-TEX Tease Upcoming Utility Focused Collaboration

JUUN.J has officially teased its new collaborative capsule collection with GORE-TEX. The two have joined forces on a technically focused series that applies GORE-TEX’s staple windproof, waterproof and breathable features to JUUN.J’s signature dynamic design. Combining elements of modern streetwear layering that see functional fashion meet deconstructed tailoring norms, JUUN.J...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Step Into Christmas With Prada's Crystal-Covered Loafers

If you’re one who likes to make a statement during the festive season, look no further than. ‘s latest pair of dazzling loafers. These chocolate satin loafers have been heat-sealed with sparkling crystals all over, gracing every inch of the upper except for the emblematic triangle logo that adorns the strap that runs over the tongue of the loafer. The crystals don’t just add a jazzy touch to the already statement-making pair, they also allow the wearer to explore how colors and light can work and benefit an outfit, as light bounces off the crystals to create an iridescent effect that changes with each step.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
RETAIL

