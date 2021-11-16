Samuel Ross Unveils Furniture Series To Make Room for Cultural Dialogue

Maybe it's because the option to go out to dinner with friends still hasn't gotten any less thrilling, or perhaps it's that my office is located above a shopping mall that has already seized the opportunity to loop the Mariah Carey holiday album, but I'm downright giddy about gatherings right now. It seems I'm not the only one: Restaurant industry pros say private dining rooms (also known as PDRs) across the country are booked up for November and December. The private dining room at NYC Italian mainstay L'Artusi received 1,742 inquiries in the past 30 days alone, according to owner Kevin Garry. "In the last four to six months, private events literally went from zero to 100," he says. "It's clear that the opportunity to reconnect with old friends and colleagues over a great meal is good for our collective soul."

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO