Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...

MOVIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO