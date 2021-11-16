ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukashenko says he will hold second call with Merkel amid migrant crisis -Belta

 7 days ago
MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he would have a second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid a push to end a migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with the European Union, the state Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko said that following their first phone call on Monday, Merkel had taken time to discuss with other European Union nations a proposal by Minsk to resolve the crisis, Belta said.

