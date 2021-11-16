Tax robocall leads

RALEIGH, Wake County — North Carolina’s attorney general as 52 others have asked the Federal Communications Commission to do more the crackdown on unwanted robocalls. “Robocallers have too many arrows in their quiver when it comes to scamming North Carolinians,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “We have to do everything in our power to make sure they can’t pretend to be legitimate callers and trick people into picking up the phone.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO