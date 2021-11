Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an Army lorry overturned at a roundabout in Stirling.Emergency services received a report of an accident at the Keir roundabout on the A9 near Dunblane at around 9.45am on Tuesday.The road was closed southbound while emergency services dealt with the incident. One lane has since reopened.Police said the two men in the lorry, aged 33 and 21, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.The Army lorry had been travelling south before it tipped over, coming to rest in the middle of the roundabout.The Scottish...

