Bond Investors Unsettled By Inflation Amid Stagflation Talk, Black Swan Events

For the third consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, but they injected only $317 million into conventional funds for October. Investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the third month in a row, but they injected only $317 million into the conventional fund business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for October. For the seventh month running, stock and mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$28.0 billion). Despite the Treasury yield curve flattening for the month, the fixed income funds macro-group took in net new money for the eighteenth consecutive month, taking in $15.4 billion for October. Money market funds (+$12.9 billion) attracted net new money for the third straight month. Over the last 10 months, conventional stock and mixed-assets funds handed back $244.9 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $434.5 billion and $213.1 billion, respectively, of net new money.
