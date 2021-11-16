ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond Investors Unsettled By Inflation Amid Stagflation Talk, Black Swan Events

By Darrell Delamaide/Investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bigger-than-expected jump in inflation last week led to a quick selloff of US Treasuries on Wednesday after data showed a 6.2% year-on-year increase in the consumer price index for October. Yield on the 10-year note spiked more than 11 basis points to top 1.56% after going as low as 1.41%...

