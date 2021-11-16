ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsiders eyeing mineral wealth in Afghanistan amid financial crisis

Cover picture for the articleNuristan [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI): With the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan facing a dire financial crisis, local miners cite foreign footprints spotted in the country's mining area exploiting mineral wealth, according to a media report. According to Paradox Politics, Afghan miners claimed that they have spotted foreigners, possibly Russians,...

