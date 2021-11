Even in games they’ve won handily, the Raptors haven’t once looked like a finished product this season. And frankly, that probably won’t be the case at all during what is very much a fact-finding season for a team on the rise. This is a team with disjointedness baked into its DNA. It’s a roster of long, spindly dudes, many of whom are being asked to expand their games in ways they might not yet even be coordinated enough to attain.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO