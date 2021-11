Karl-Anthony Towns scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves ended a six-game losing streak by cruising to a 107-83 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. D'Angelo Russell scored 22 points for the Timberwolves, who opened the second half on a 29-4 run and held the Lakers without a field goal for a 7:33 stretch of the third quarter. Naz Reid scored 12 points for Minnesota, while Patrick Beverley had 11.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO