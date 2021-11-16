How introverts can thrive in 2022 and beyond

Professions and careers in recent years are all about identifying your inherent skills, aptitudes, and talents and taking up opportunities where you can use them. Career counselors now increasingly focus on assisting individuals in determining their personality types before recommending the right career path. Extroverts are outgoing people who thrive in a dynamic office environment where they communicate freely, brainstorming ideas with like-minded energetic teammates. On the other hand, introverts are intensely creative, preferring to work in solitude and managing their tasks and time independently.

Introverts Communicate Effectively and Have Leadership Qualities

Studies and performance reviews conducted on over 900 CEOs of top-ranking companies show that introverts can communicate more effectively since they are avid listeners. They gather ideas, impressions, and perceptions when interacting in a group and draw well-informed conclusions. When they do present opinions, their audience is likely to be appreciative and attentive to their views. For this reason, introverts excel in leadership roles. Further, people who empathize easily have a better understanding of human thought processes and feelings. As a result, such introverts build deeper and long-lasting relationships with their workforce.

Career Options for Introverts

The best jobs for introverts are those where they can work at their pace communicating one-on-one, relaying their thoughts and ideas over emails rather than across the table. You’d thrive in professions like digital marketing that has a plethora of disciplines where your skills can shine. In an age where humans rely on the internet for almost every aspect of their lives, your personality type is best suited for positions where you can use your creativity to create websites and build marketing strategies for client companies. Since you have the ability to understand how your audience thinks and behaves, your talents are best used in fields like Social Media Marketing (SMM), content marketing, graphic designing, animators, and similar other spheres.

Training for Professions

The exciting thing about digital marketing is that you can train in the discipline that interests you by taking relevant courses over the internet. Both free and paid courses are available to hone your skills and acquire the accreditation to assure clients that you can deliver on their job requirements. Having obtained the certification, you can start working smaller jobs or intern with larger companies to get the hands-on experience you need. Over time, as you continue working under the supervision of experts, you’ll build an impressive portfolio of successfully completed projects that can help you get bigger jobs and higher pay scales.

Applying For and Getting Positions

Since digital marketing jobs can be done entirely online, introverts need not worry about making an impression with in-person interviews. You can apply for positions on sites like Higher Hire, Upwork, Freelancer, and various other platforms that have been emerging in recent times. These platforms connect you with clients from worldwide locations needing your services. Understanding job descriptions, acquiring contracts, communicating with clients, delivering projects, and accepting payments can all be done entirely online using various apps. You’ll have the freedom to work from the privacy of your home as long as you have a computer and a reliable internet connection.

Introverts Can Work Without Specialized Skills

Even without specialized skills, introverts can acquire gainful employment and make a livelihood. Professions like a virtual assistant, translator, editor, and local guides are only some of the career options you can consider where you can help people over the internet without needing to interact with them in person.

Rapid advancements in technology and the availability of the internet have opened up a whole new world of career options for introverts. All you need to do is identify the best niche, and you can make a good living.