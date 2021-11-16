Facility Tours

City Hall and other City of Ellensburg facilities are closed on November 25th and 26th in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Adult Activity Center is also closed November 24th to prepare for and co-host the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 24 at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds. It is grab and go style this year, and is free to all.
Ledger Dispatch Publisher, Jack Mitchell had the honor to lead a tour of the Ledger Dispatch, 106 Water Street in Jackson, for Mrs. Carney’s 1st Grade Class from Jackson Elementary School on Wednesday, November 10. It was a great day walking through the newspaper museum and sharing a look at...
The goal of the Facilities Master Plan (FMP) is to address both the immediate and long-term facility needs for the Town of Estes Park. This plan will serve as a "road map" for the future development and operation of all Town facilities. Learn more and provide feedback at a virtual...
The Harrison County Board of Education held a work session Tuesday evening to tour the in-progress Victory Elementary School building. The new school is housed in what was once Gore Middle School with extensive updates and will consolidate Adamston and Wilsonburg Elementary Schools.
Open house, ribbon cutting planned at remodeled clinic building. (Newport, Oregon – Nov. 22, 2021) – From family dining restaurant to medical clinic, the building at 705 SW Coast Highway has had many different uses over the years. With a recently completed and extensive remodel, it will soon be home to Samaritan Health Services’ urgent care and occupational medicine clinics serving Newport.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says throughout the next few months, many larger downstate and central Illinois Driver Services facilities will require appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards. The comprehensive plan hopes to address heavy customer volume at facilities caused by the...
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (NOVEMBER 13, 2021) – The Town Council got a first-hand look at existing and off-line schools Saturday. Throughout the tours led by the school Building Committee and DBVW Architects, council members heard that most of the structures were in good shape but needed help. The tours started at...
A small group of Nigerian delegates, along with members of the Delaware Africa Caribbean Coalition, toured Beebe Healthcare facilities Nov. 17. The coalition set up the meeting as the Nigerian representatives were looking to tour facilities to gain insights on ways to improve their own facilities, healthcare delivery and education of healthcare professionals.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Twenty-six-year-old Sieed has been a squeegee worker in Baltimore for three years but wants something more.
“I need to get off of the squeegee corner,” he said Tuesday.
The father of two said he uses the money from squeegeeing to buy food and pay bills for his family. “I have two beautiful kids that I try to take care of,” he said but added that this line of work doesn’t have things he wants and needs like a 401-k.
It’s why Sieed and other squeegee workers are excited for a new opportunity announced Tuesday by Mayor Brandon Scott. A new 90-day...
City of Lenoir City Hall and recreation facilities will be closed this Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, 2021, in celebration of Thanksgiving. Garbage collection WILL be affected. Sanitation WILL pick up garbage on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. However, staff will not be working on Friday. Friday's garbage...
Residents at The Refinery Mission for men in Opelousas will soon gain another step in their transition toward independence following the completion of a new 44-bed facility that was officially dedicated Thursday morning. Refinery executive director Johnny Carriere said construction for the apartment-style complex is expected to be completed within...
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two towns in this area are getting some federal funding for critical community facilities. U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small announced on Friday that the USDA is investing $222 million for rural health care, food security and emergency response services.
CASPER, Wyo. — Alpha Facilities Solutions will be conducting assessments of all 127 City of Casper–owned facilities under a $64,200.72 agreement with the city. The Casper City Council on Tuesday authorized the agreement between the city and Alpha Facilities Solutions. The citywide facilities condition assessments will be conducted in order to help gain a comprehensive understanding of what repair and replacement needs the facilities have over both the short and long term.
