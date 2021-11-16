Facility Tours

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –Twenty-six-year-old Sieed has been a squeegee worker in Baltimore for three years but wants something more. “I need to get off of the squeegee corner,” he said Tuesday. The father of two said he uses the money from squeegeeing to buy food and pay bills for his family. “I have two beautiful kids that I try to take care of,” he said but added that this line of work doesn’t have things he wants and needs like a 401-k. It’s why Sieed and other squeegee workers are excited for a new opportunity announced Tuesday by Mayor Brandon Scott. A new 90-day...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 43 MINUTES AGO