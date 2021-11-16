ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian reporters accused of sparking tensions granted bail

By WASBIR HUSSAIN
Norwalk Hour
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAUHATI, India (AP) — Two Indian journalists who were detained over the weekend on charges of inciting communal violence after tweeting that religious attacks on Muslims were worse than police had reported were granted bail by a court in the northeastern state of Tripura. Samriddhi K. Sakunia and Swarna...

www.thehour.com

