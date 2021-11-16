ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0fSa500 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 398,152 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,410 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Antonio-New Braunfels is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Atascosa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,582 infections in Atascosa County, or 17,576 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Atascosa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the San Antonio area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 420 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Atascosa County, compared to 274 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Atascosa County, TX 17,576 8,582 420 205
2 Bexar County, TX 16,794 323,422 269 5,175
3 Guadalupe County, TX 15,771 24,467 219 340
4 Wilson County, TX 15,625 7,531 288 139
5 Comal County, TX 14,599 19,723 338 456
6 Medina County, TX 14,049 6,931 336 166
7 Kendall County, TX 12,239 5,138 241 101
8 Bandera County, TX 10,835 2,358 262 57

